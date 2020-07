Allard allowed an unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out five over four innings in Saturday's intrasquad game, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Allard showed vast improvement relative to his first outing, when he walked five and fanned two. With news that the Rangers may skip No. 5 starter Jordan Lyles the first time through the rotation, Allard stands as a potential replacement. He and Joe Palumbo are the first options when the Rangers need a depth starter.