Allard was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and joined the Rangers as the team's 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Allard has thrown 17 innings of relief at the big-league level this season, struggling to an 8.47 ERA. He's been better in 20 starts for Triple-A Round Rock, but his 4.65 ERA at that level isn't impressive, either. The Rangers haven't named a starter for the nightcap, so that job could go to Allard if he isn't needed in relief in the afternoon game.