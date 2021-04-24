Allard allowed one run on four hits and struck out two over 2.1 innings in Friday's 9-7 loss to the White Sox.

Allard entered for starter Dane Dunning, who was chased by his former team after allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over 2.2 innings. The Rangers want to manage Dunning's innings and have paired him with a long reliever in a tandem situation, and this was the first time Allard pitched with him. Typically, the starter lasts longer than 2.2 innings. Taylor Hearn had been paired with Dunning while Wes Benjamin also filled a similar role with Jordan Lyles, but Allard has been the best of the lot early on and should operate as a multi-inning reliever for whichever starter needs assistance. The left-hander sports a 2.45 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with 11 strikeouts and zero walks over 7.1 innings.