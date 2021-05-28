Allard (1-1) took the loss Thursday against Seattle, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts in a 5-0 defeat.

Making a spot start for the injured Kyle Gibson, Allard made two mistakes in surrendering back-to-back solo home runs to Tom Murphy and Jacob Nottingham but pitched well otherwise. He'd only seen relief work prior to Thursday and the four innings were his most of any appearance this season. Allard's current 3.38 ERA would be the best of his four-year career if it holds.