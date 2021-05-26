Manager Chris Woodward said Allard is the likely candidate to make a spot start in place of Kyle Gibson (groin), Sam Blum of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Allard is working as a reliever this season, but he's poised for a spot start with Kyle Gibson on the injured list. Allard has a 3.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over 20 innings this season. The left-hander regularly pitches multiple innings and covered three frames on two separate occasions, though he's unlikely to have a full starter's workload.