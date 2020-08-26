Texas manager Chris Woodward would not commit to Allard starting Wednesday against Oakland, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Allard has allowed 10 runs over the last 3.2 innings and didn't make it out of the first inning in his last start. When asked about Wednesday's starter, Woodward said, "We'll have to wait until after [Tuesday's] game, just to see where we stand pitching wise." That means if certain pitches are not needed, there's a chance one of them could replace Allard. The most likely candidates are Wes Benjamin and Taylor Hearn, neither of whom pitched in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.