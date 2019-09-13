Allard threw four innings in a no-decision against the Rays on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on seven hits across four innings, striking out one and walking three in a 6-4 win for the Rangers.

Allard limited the damage to one run through the first four innings, but the Rays tagged him for three earned in the fifth before chasing from the contest. He struggled with his command, issuing three free passes and laboring for 92 pitches. The 22-year-old left-hander has a 4.34 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB in 37.1 big-league innings this season.