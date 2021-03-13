Allard is one of several candidates that could be used as part of a piggyback tandem with another pitcher, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The left-hander was dominant Friday when he allowed one hit and one walk striking out six in a spring game against the White Sox.

Texas manager Chris Woodward talked about the need to be "creative" with his staff, which includes several young hurlers that do not have a long track record of pitching a lot of innings in a season. There's also a strategic benefit per the manager. "You've got to have opposite arms, obviously, with one guy throwing two-seamers this way and another guy throwing 97 this way. Just matching them up the best way possible. I think this is something we're definitely talking about." Allard has allowed three hits and one walk while striking out nine over six scoreless innings in Cactus League play.