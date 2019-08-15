Allard (1-0) allowed three runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts across 5.2 innings to earn his first victory against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

He fell an out short of a quality start, but he won his first career major league game. Allard pitched well in his first start last week, but he settled for the no-decision partially because he didn't last five innings. Allard is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 10 innings across two starts this season. He's more valuable in dynasty leagues, but Allard is worth keeping an eye on moving forward. He will face the Angels next at home Monday.