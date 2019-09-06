Allard (4-0) picked up the win against the Orioles on Thursday, giving up one earned run on eight hits over 6.1 innings, striking out two and walking two as the Rangers prevailed 3-1.

Locked in a pitcher's duel with John Means, Allard got the better of it as he managed to hold the Orioles to the single run despite having to work his way around 10 baserunners. The 22-year-old lowered his ERA to 3.78 with the effort, to go along with a 1.38 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB across 33.1 big-league innings on the season.