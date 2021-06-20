Allard didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Twins after allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while fanning six across six innings.

While Allard wasn't involved in the decision, this could easily be qualified as one of his best outings of the season -- he reached six innings for the first time all year long and also delivered his first quality start. Plus, the six strikeouts tied a season-high mark for him, and it's worth noting he has recorded at least four punchouts in each of his last four outings. The swingman owns a strong 2.93 ERA while shifting between the rotation and the bullpen across 14 appearances (four starts).