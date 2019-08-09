Allard was called up to start Friday's game at Milwaukee.

Allard was acquired by the Rangers before the July trade deadline and won't have to wait long to debut with his new team. The 21-year-old had a rough three-game stint with the Braves during his first taste of the majors in 2018 and has a 3.99 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 106:38 K:BB over 115 innings at Triple-A this season.

