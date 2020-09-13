Allard (0-6) allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out one across one inning to take the loss in the second game of the team's doubleheader Saturday against the Athletics.

Allard worked through a scoreless first inning but failed to retire any of the six batters he faced to start the second frame. He's now been crushed in each of his past two outings, surrendering a combined 13 earned runs across 4.2 innings. Allard is currently projected to take his next turn through the rotation Friday at the Angels, though it's unclear if the Rangers will stick with him as a starter.