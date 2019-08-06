Rangers' Kolby Allard: Scheduled to start Friday
Allard will be called up to start against the Brewers on Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Allard didn't look good in his first taste of the big leagues last year in Atlanta, allowing 12 runs (11 earned) in eight innings while posting a 3:4 K:BB. He's still just 21 years old, though, and comes with a fair amount of prospect pedigree. He's not a particularly high strikeout guy, recording a decent but unexciting 21.9 percent strikeout rate en route to a 3.99 ERA in 21 Triple-A starts this season, so he'll have to work to keep the ball in the yard at hitter-friendly Miller Park as well as any upcoming starts at his new home in Texas.
