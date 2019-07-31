Allard was acquired by the Rangers from the Braves on Tuesday for relief pitcher Chris Martin (back), Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Allard posted a 2.72 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in his first taste of Triple-A last season, but he's had a more difficult time in 2019 with a 4.17 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 98:36 K:BB. The 21-year-old made his major-league debut last season and surrendered 11 runs on 19 hits over three outings, including one start.