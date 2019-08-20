Allard threw five innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Monday, giving up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits over five innings, striking out three and walking two as the Rangers picked up an 8-7 extra-innings victory.

Allard picked up his first big-league win in his last start, but he couldn't keep it rolling, as the Angels blasted him for five of their seven runs in the first inning to ruin any chance he had of salvaging his stat line. He's now yielded 11 earned runs in his 15 innings with the Rangers to leave him with a 6.60 ERA ahead of his next start, which is tabbed for a Saturday road matchup against the White Sox.