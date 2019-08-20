Rangers' Kolby Allard: Shelled by Angels
Allard threw five innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Monday, giving up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits over five innings, striking out three and walking two as the Rangers picked up an 8-7 extra-innings victory.
Allard picked up his first big-league win in his last start, but he couldn't keep it rolling, as the Angels blasted him for five of their seven runs in the first inning to ruin any chance he had of salvaging his stat line. He's now yielded 11 earned runs in his 15 innings with the Rangers to leave him with a 6.60 ERA ahead of his next start, which is tabbed for a Saturday road matchup against the White Sox.
More News
-
Rangers' Kolby Allard: Picks up first MLB win•
-
Rangers' Kolby Allard: Confirmed for another start•
-
Rangers' Kolby Allard: Uneven Rangers debut•
-
Rangers' Kolby Allard: Recalled for Friday's start•
-
Rangers' Kolby Allard: Scheduled to start Friday•
-
Rangers' Kolby Allard: Could join Rangers rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...