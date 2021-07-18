Allard (2-7) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out only one in 5.1 innings while taking the loss in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader versus Toronto.

Allard only gave up one home run to Danny Jansen, but Toronto had little trouble building offense off of him. Texas gave its starter just three hits and no runs in terms of offensive support. The 23-year-old lefty has a 4.06 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 62:14 K:BB through 68.2 innings this season. Allard lines up for another road start in Houston during next weekend's series.