Allard (0-5) took the loss Monday as the Rangers fell 8-4 to the Mariners, coughing up eight runs on five hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

After delivering a quality start in his last outing, Allard took a huge step backwards with his worst performance of the year. Two of the hits off him left the yard, doubling the number of homers he's served up this season, and the rough night tacked nearly two full runs onto his ERA. He'll carry a 7.22 ERA and 28:16 K:BB through 28.2 innings into his next start Saturday as part of a home doubleheader against the A's.