Allard (2-3) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out one across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Athletics.

Allard was touched up for three runs in the opening frame, as he allowed four hits and also threw a wild pitch. He settled in from there however, as the only earned run he allowed in his next five innings of work came on a solo home run by Jed Lowrie. Allard's strikeout total wasn't impressive in this outing, though he still has a 44:10 K:BB and 3.33 ERA across 46 innings this season.