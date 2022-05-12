Allard (0-2) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against Kansas City, pitching three innings and allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one.

Allard was called up to the big club earlier in the day and ended up handling the most work in what amounted to a bullpen game for Texas. He gave up only one run -- on a third-inning homer by Whit Merrifield -- across his three innings, but that was enough to saddle him with the loss. It was nonetheless a promising outing for the left-hander, who entered the contest having given up five earned runs over seven frames on the season.