Allard (0-3) allowed two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a loss to the A's on Wednesday.

Allard was coming off two poor outings and manager Chris Woodward was contemplating turning elsewhere for Wednesday's start. The skipper gave the ball to Allard in the end and Allard was effectively wild -- just not effective enough to earn his first win of the season. Allard is missing bats at a decent clip and the estimators says he's been rather unlucky, but the team is bad, and he simply has not flashed the upside to warrant taking on the risk in mixed leagues. He lines up for a road start in Houston next week and potentially a second start at Seattle.