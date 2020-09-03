Allard (0-4) was charged with the loss against the Astros on Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out four across seven innings.

After surrendering an early two-run homer to Michael Brantley in the first inning, Allard prevented any additional damage, stretching his outing to the longest of the season. Once again, the southpaw showed a glimmer of potential. During his last outing against the A's, Allard took a no-hitter into the sixth before giving up two runs. Despite the improved performance, the 23-year-old remains winless on the season. He'll look to bounce back Monday at Seattle.