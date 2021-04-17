Allard struck out five over three scoreless innings in Friday's 5-2 loss to Baltimore.

Allard did good work, keeping the Rangers in the game with three perfect innings from the sixth to the eighth, but the offense couldn't muster much beyond two solo home runs. It was just his third appearance out of a bullpen that currently carries 14 members. His roster spot survived the activation of Joely Rodriguez on Friday, but the seldom-used left-hander could be optioned with Willie Calhoun (groin) expected to be activated Saturday.