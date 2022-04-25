Allard allowed one hit and two walks while striking out two over two scoreless innings in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Athletics.

Allard pitched for the first time in nine days, a stretch that may have given him time to clean up whatever caused the five runs and two home runs allowed over 1.1 innings April 15. He was one of several relievers to throw Sunday, as the Rangers eased starter Spencer Howard off the injured list and needed length from the bullpen. Multiple innings will be the norm for Allard, who may also draw a spot start or piggy back on another pitcher.