Rangers' Kolby Allard: Uneven Rangers debut
Allard didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out seven.
The strikeouts are encouraging, as was the fact that he didn't serve up any home runs in a tough venue at Miller Park, but Allard's debut with Texas wasn't exactly dazzling -- the young lefty threw only 57 of 93 pitches for strikes and exited the game in line for a loss. The performance was likely good enough to keep him in the rotation, though, and Allard will line up to make his next start Wednesday in Toronto.
