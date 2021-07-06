Allard (2-5) allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out nine and taking a loss against the Tigers.

Allard had allowed just one run through five innings before things unraveled in the sixth. Three of the first four Detroit batters reached base before two runs came in on an error by Nate Lowe. Allard was then charged with two more runs after he was removed from the game. He has handed a third straight loss but still owns a 3.45 ERA and a 58:13 K:BB through 57.1 innings. The 23-year-old is projected for another home start this weekend against Oakland.