Calhoun went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, three total runs and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Calhoun spent the first eight seasons of his big-league tenure with the Angels, topping out at 33 homers in 2019. The outfielder turned back the clock with his standout performance Wednesday, drilling a two-run homer in the fourth inning and stealing his first base of the season in the seventh. This was Calhoun's second three-hit effort of the campaign, lifting his season average to .254. He's been swinging the bat well of late, slashing .395/.449/.930 with six homers, 11 RBI and 13 runs across his past 12 games.