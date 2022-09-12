Calhoun is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

The lefty-hitting Calhoun's absence from the lineup against Marlins southpaw Trevor Rogers isn't surprising, but Calhoun also sat out the final two games of the Rangers' series with the Blue Jays over the weekend, when Toronto brought a pair of right-handed starters to the hill. With Calhoun having produced a measly .416 OPS since the All-Star break, he appears to have moved into a reserve role while the Rangers give youngster Josh Smith a look in their everyday lineup.