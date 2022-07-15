site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Not in Friday's lineup
Calhoun will sit Friday against the Mariners.
Calhoun started against the last three southpaws the Rangers faced but will hit the bench Friday against Robbie Ray. Elier Hernandez gets the nod in left field.
