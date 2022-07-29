site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-kole-calhoun-out-against-southpaw-842273 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Out against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Calhoun is not in Friday's lineup against the Angels.
He heads to the bench with lefty Patrick Sandoval on the hill for the Halos. Elier Hernandez will start in left field and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read