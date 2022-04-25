site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Remains out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Calhoun isn't starting Monday's game against the Astros.
Calhoun will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game since left-hander Framber Valdez is on the mound for Houston. Adolis Garcia will start in right field and bat second.
