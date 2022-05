Calhoun is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees.

With southpaw Jordan Montgomery on the hill for the nightcap, Calhoun will head to the bench while Adolis Garcia picks up a start in right field. Calhoun was responsible for the Rangers' only damage against Gerrit Cole in the Yankees' 2-1 win in Game 1, as he took New York's ace deep in the seventh inning for his first home run of the season.