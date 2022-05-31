Calhoun will start in right field and bat cleanup in Tuesday's game against the Rays.

Not only will the lefty-hitting Calhoun stick in the lineup even with a southpaw (Ryan Yarbrough) on the bump for Tampa Bay, but he'll find himself in a prime run-producing spot. Calhoun's inclusion in the starting nine in an unfavorable matchup is a testament to just how much his stock has climbed after a miserable April had previously put him at risk of moving into a part-time role. After plating three more runs and reaching base three times in Monday's 9-5 win, Calhoun is now sitting on a monstrous 1.057 OPS in May heading into the final game of the month.