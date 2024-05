The Rangers designated Ingram for assignment Wednesday.

Ingram was cast off the 40-man roster after the Rangers needed to open up a spot for outfielder/designated hitter Robbie Grossman, whom the team acquired from the White Sox on Wednesday. After being claimed off waivers from the Mets on April 24, Ingram didn't make any appearances for Texas, as he had been pitching in relief at Triple-A Round Rock. He'll remain in the organization and stick around with Round Rock if he clears waivers.