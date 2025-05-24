Rocker (shoulder) allowed two hits and struck out three over three scoreless innings for Double-A Frisco on Friday.

Rocker cruised Friday, using all of his offerings across 34 pitches with a fastball sitting at 96-98 mph, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. The right-hander, who landed on the 15-day injured list with an 8.10 ERA over five starts, believes the injury was a good reset for him. "I feel a little bit refreshed and just ready to get back at it," Rocker said. "The time off allowed me to just focus on the mental side of the game, seeing what I can do better, executing pitches better." It's been one month since Rocker was placed on the injured list, and it's expected he'll need at least two more outings in the minors before rejoining the Rangers.