Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Hit hard in loss to Orioles

Rocker (4-9) took the loss Sunday against the Orioles, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over three innings.

Rocker was in trouble from the outset, surrendering four hits and two runs in the first inning before Colton Cowser and Pete Alonso homered in the second. In the fourth, Rocker walked the leadoff batter, prompting his exit. Sunday was his shortest start since lasting two innings against Detroit on May 2. It marked the right-hander's third outing this season allowing at least six earned runs. Rocker now owns a 4.46 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 103:42 K:BB across 111 innings and will look to rebound in his next scheduled start Friday against the Athletics.