Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said Tuesday that Rocker will be in the team's Opening Day rotation, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Injuries to Jon Gray (wrist) and Cody Bradford (elbow) seemed to make this a foregone conclusion, and now it's official. Rocker mostly struggled this spring, but he ended on a high note with eight strikeouts over 4.2 innings in his final Cactus League outing. The 25-year-old's workload in 2025 will be curtailed to some degree after he threw only 48.1 innings in 2024 following a return from Tommy John surgery.