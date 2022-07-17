The Rangers have selected Rocker with the third overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Rocker famously didn't sign last year after the Mets selected him with the No. 10 overall pick and he subsequently failed his physical. He had arthroscopic shoulder surgery last September and returned to the mound this summer for the Tri-City ValleyCats of the Frontier League. Rocker's signature upper-90s fastball and 70-grade slider were intact when he returned to the mound, so the only thing that's changed compared to last year is that he is a year older (turns 23 in November) and he now has this shoulder procedure on his ledger. In addition to his fastball and slider, he throws a changeup and cutter. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound righty was a first-round talent out of high school but ultimately made it to campus at Vanderbilt, so it's been a long road in the public eye, but he maintains No. 2 starter upside.