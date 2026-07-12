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Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Rocked for seven runs in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rocker (2-8) took the loss against Houston on Saturday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings.

Rocker gave up the seven runs on a trio of homers, including a grand slam off the bat of Lamonte Wade. That was out of character for the right-hander this season, as he entered Saturday with a 1.0 HR/9 and having yielded no more than two long balls in any outing. The seven earned runs and eight hits allowed were also season-worst marks for Rocker, who has had a very up-and-down campaign. He heads into the All-Star break with a 4.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 80:34 K:BB over 90 innings spanning 18 appearances (16 starts).

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