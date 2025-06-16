Rocker (2-4) picked up the win Sunday against the White Sox, allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts over five innings.

Rocker was visited on the mound three times in the fifth inning, twice by the training and coaching staff and once by a ball boy with pickle juice, in an attempt to stave off cramps, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News. While he'd finish out the inning, Rocker didn't return for the sixth frame, ending his day after just 82 pitches. Still, it was a strong performance for the 25-year-old who came into the contest with an 8.87 ERA over six starts. Sunday's outing marked Rocker's first career scoreless outing and served as a bounce-back after yielding five runs in each of his previous two appearances. He's set to temporarily fill Tyler Mahle's (shoulder) spot in the rotation, and his next start is scheduled to come at Pittsburgh.