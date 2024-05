The Rangers signed Barraclough to a minor-league contract on May 6.

Barraclough -- who has been assigned to Triple-A Round Rock -- held a 12.91 ERA in three relief appearances with the Red Sox last season. The 33-year-old was used in the rotation last season at Triple-A Worcester, which was the first time he had been deployed as a starter on a regular basis in pro ball. It's not clear what role the Rangers have planned for him at Round Rock.