Bird was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

With Edinson Volquez (elbow) headed to the 10-day injured list, Bird will rejoin the Rangers after being optioned Monday. Volquez was scheduled to pitch Wednesday in Arizona, but with Bird being used primarily as a reliever, it remains to be seen who Texas will choose to start until Volquez returns. Texas may elect to go with a four-man rotation until absolutely necessary, though Adrian Sampson could be a candidate to make a spot start or two, per T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com.

