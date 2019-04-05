Rangers' Kyle Bird: Back in big leagues
Bird was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
With Edinson Volquez (elbow) headed to the 10-day injured list, Bird will rejoin the Rangers after being optioned Monday. Volquez was scheduled to pitch Wednesday in Arizona, but with Bird being used primarily as a reliever, it remains to be seen who Texas will choose to start until Volquez returns. Texas may elect to go with a four-man rotation until absolutely necessary, though Adrian Sampson could be a candidate to make a spot start or two, per T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...