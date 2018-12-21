Tampa Bay traded Bird to the Rangers on Friday in a three-team deal, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Jurickson Profar was dealt to Oakland, while Bird, Brock Burke, Yoel Espinal, Eli White and international bonus money goes to Texas and Emilio Pagan, Rollie Lacy and the 38th pick in the 2019 draft goes to Tampa Bay. Bird spent a majority of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level before being added to the Rays' 40-man roster in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Across 27 appearances (five starts) with Durham, he logged a phenomenal 1.94 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 65 strikeouts in 55.2 innings. He will likely begin next season with Triple-A Round Rock within the Rangers' system but could earn his first big-league promotion if he's able to continue finding success.

