Bird struck out one over two-thirds of an inning to pick up the save in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

This wasn't a save situation when the Rangers went into the bottom of the ninth inning up by four runs, but the left-handed Bird was given this surprise save chance after closer Jose Leclerc allowed a run and hit two batters. This was supposed to be a stress-free appearance for Leclerc who blew a save Tuesday, which has caught the attention of manager Chirs Woodward. Bird is not considered the next likely closer should Leclerc need time to figure out his issues, but the situation bears watching.