Bird has secured a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

He'll make the big club as an eighth reliever and is expected to see most of his usage as a mop-up man or occasional matchups play against left-handed hitters. Bird has yet to make his MLB debut but submitted a tidy 1.94 ERA to go with a 65:26 K:BB in 55.2 innings at Triple-A Durham in the Rays organization last season.

