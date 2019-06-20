The Rangers recalled Bird from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Bird will provide the Rangers with extra coverage in relief for Thursday's series finale with the Indians after the bullpen was forced to cover seven innings in Wednesday's 10-4 loss. The 26-year-old lefty made six relief appearances for Texas earlier in the season, giving up five runs on four hits and 10 walks over 6.2 innings.

