Rangers' Kyle Cody: Avoids surgery for now

Cody (elbow) began a throwing program in Arizona, and the Rangers are cautiously optimistic the prospect will avoid surgery, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Cody was the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2017, when he went 9-6 and posted a 2.64 ERA in two stops at Low-A Hickory and High-A Down East. When Cody was diagnosed with an elbow strain during spring training, the Rangers opted to try rest and rehabilitation, giving him six weeks of treatment. If he suffers no setbacks, Cody could start pitching in games in July.