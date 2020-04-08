Play

The Rangers optioned Cody to Double-A Frisco on March 7.

Healthy again after July 2018 Tommy John surgery, Cody will make the jump to Double-A despite logging only 30.2 career innings at High-A, all of which came in 2017. The 25-year-old has been developed as a starter up to this point his career, but the Rangers' decision to aggressively promote him to begin the current season could hint at a move to the bullpen in 2020.

