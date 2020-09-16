Cody allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out one across three innings Tuesday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Cody remained limited in his pitch count, though he went from 55 pitches in his previous outing to 74 on Tuesday. His struggles to find the zone forced him to work inefficiently however, leading to another three-inning start. Cody has prevented runs well as he has a 1.42 ERA across 12.2 frames this season, but a 12:10 K:BB suggests his success is unsustainable.