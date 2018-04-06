Rangers' Kyle Cody: Lands on disabled list
Cody (elbow) has been placed on the minor league disabled list, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
Cody is with High-A Down East, the team he finished up last season when he was named the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year.
